Four hotels fined over profiteering

FAISALABAD,Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Four hotels were fined on the charge of profiteering by selling 'roti' on excessive rate.

A spokesman of local administration said on Tuesday that price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum conducted raids at various hotels in the city area and found four hotels near Partab Nagar at Jhang Road involved in profiteering by selling roti at excessive rate and imposed a total fine of Rs20,000/- .

The accused including Asghar Ali, Shahid Hussain, Muhammad Lateef and Muhammad Shahid warned to mend their way of profiteering. Otherwise, they would be sent behind the bars.