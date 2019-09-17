UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Hotels Fined Over Profiteering

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 04:20 PM

Four hotels fined over profiteering

FAISALABAD,Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Four hotels were fined on the charge of profiteering by selling 'roti' on excessive rate.

A spokesman of local administration said on Tuesday that price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum conducted raids at various hotels in the city area and found four hotels near Partab Nagar at Jhang Road involved in profiteering by selling roti at excessive rate and imposed a total fine of Rs20,000/- .

The accused including Asghar Ali, Shahid Hussain, Muhammad Lateef and Muhammad Shahid warned to mend their way of profiteering. Otherwise, they would be sent behind the bars.

Related Topics

Fine Road Jhang Price

Recent Stories

UAE takes part in IAEA General Conference; discuss ..

1 hour ago

Arab Women Sports Tournament 2020 to kick off in F ..

1 hour ago

COMSATS University And The Abdus Salam Internation ..

1 hour ago

Dubai to host Government Foresight Summit

1 hour ago

Ajman Crown Prince, New Zealand Ambassador review ..

3 hours ago

OFID approves US$318m for operations in developing ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.