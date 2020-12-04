UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Hotels Fined Over Violations Of COVID-19 SoPs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 04:56 PM

Four hotels fined over violations of COVID-19 SoPs

The Price control magistrates have imposed fine on four hotels over violations of standard operating procedure (SoPs) regarding coronavirus during separate raids across the city here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :The Price control magistrates have imposed fine on four hotels over violations of standard operating procedure (SoPs) regarding coronavirus during separate raids across the city here on Friday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak, the price control magistrates conducting raids at various locations of the city to check implementation of SoPs. The price control magistrates were not only imposing fine on violators but also sealing shops and hotels over violations. The district administration has speed up action against hotels over violation of government instructions in which dine in has been banned.

In this connection, price control magistrate Mohsin Nisar and Naoman Abid conducted raids at MDA Chowk and suburban areas and found two hotels involved in violations. The price control magistrates imposed fine over Rs 20,000 on both hotels and warned others to avoid violating SoP.

Meanwhile, Price Control Magistrate Tariq Wali visited Muzaffarabad market and railway road and imposed fine on two small hotels and issued warning to various others of violations.

The district administration said that ban has been imposed on dine in at hotels under the preventive measures taken against COID-19 and action would be taken against violators.

Related Topics

Fine Road Price Muzaffarabad Market Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Brunei reports no new COVID-19 cases, 1 more recov ..

3 minutes ago

Threatening letters sent to Dutch pandemic scienti ..

3 minutes ago

Coronavirus cases in Russia pass 2.4M mark

3 minutes ago

Light rain likely in capital during next 24hours

3 minutes ago

China's space agency releases images of national f ..

7 minutes ago

Minister visits Land Record Centre, Sahulat bazaar ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.