Four hotels fined over violations of COVID-19 SoPs

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :The Price control magistrates have imposed fine on four hotels over violations of standard operating procedure (SoPs) regarding coronavirus during separate raids across the city here on Friday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak, the price control magistrates conducting raids at various locations of the city to check implementation of SoPs. The price control magistrates were not only imposing fine on violators but also sealing shops and hotels over violations. The district administration has speed up action against hotels over violation of government instructions in which dine in has been banned.

In this connection, price control magistrate Mohsin Nisar and Naoman Abid conducted raids at MDA Chowk and suburban areas and found two hotels involved in violations. The price control magistrates imposed fine over Rs 20,000 on both hotels and warned others to avoid violating SoP.

Meanwhile, Price Control Magistrate Tariq Wali visited Muzaffarabad market and railway road and imposed fine on two small hotels and issued warning to various others of violations.

The district administration said that ban has been imposed on dine in at hotels under the preventive measures taken against COID-19 and action would be taken against violators.