FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari sealed four hotels and imposed Rs 90,500 fine on 12 others for selling roti at exorbitant prices.

He checked the price of bread at 20 hotels in different areas including Sitiana Road, Nazimabad, Daewoo Road and sealed Mehrji, Haroon Hotel, Rehman Tikka Shop and Chaman Hotel on overcharging.