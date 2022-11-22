Four house job doctors of QHAMC terminated over misconduct

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Four house job doctors of Qazi Hussain Ahmed Medical Complex Nowshera (QHAMC) have been terminated over misconduct with patients and paramedics staff.

A formal notification was issued by the administration of the Complex here on Tuesday with the approval of the board of Governors of the hospital.

It said that terminated doctors included Junior House Officer of General Medicine Dr Mohammad Iqbal, House Officer General Surgery Ward Dr Tashfeen Ahmed, House Officer General Surgery Ophthalmology Dr Hamza Khan Yousafzai and Dr Abraiz Hassan of General Surgery Ward-A.

Their termination was done over their immoral behavior with colleagues and patients in the hospital.

Meanwhile, the Young Doctors Association (YDA) termed the notification unjust and demanded KP Health Department to withdraw it.