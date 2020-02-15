Four houses gutted as fire erupts in chahchro town of district Tharparkar

A massive fire suddenly erupted in chahchro town of district Tharparkar on Saturday, left 4 houses into ashes

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :A massive fire suddenly erupted in chahchro town of district Tharparkar on Saturday, left 4 houses into ashes.

According to details, the fire erupted in sodhra Muhalla of chaachrro taluka of district leaving 4 houses of jetho Mal, Hargan Mohan and Ghumroo in to ashes.

The sources said that local fire tenders were called soon after the incident but did not arrived in time, then Rangers fire fighters rushed to the site and extinguished the fire after hectic efforts. However, no casualty was reported. The cause of fire was not yet ascertained.