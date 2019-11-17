UrduPoint.com
Four Houses Partially Damaged, Three Injured In Recent Rains: PDMA

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 04:50 PM

Four houses partially damaged, three injured in recent rains: PDMA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :At least four houses were partially damaged while three persons were injured in the province during recent torrential rains.

In a report of damages occurred due to torrential rains issued by Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) here Sunday stated that three houses at Dir Upper and one house in Swat were partially damaged while three persons in Kohistan were received injuries.

The report also stated that directives have been also issued to concerned departments for removing of land slides and snow from the roads; however, Kaldam-Drosh Road Chitral road has been opened for traffic.

Meanwhile on the directives of KP Chief Minister, the MPA Dir Upper has provided relief goods to affected family, the report concluded.

