Four Houses Robbed In Taxila, Wah
Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2024 | 11:26 PM
Four houses in the twin cities of Taxila and Wah were looted by armed bandits, and fled with cash and valuables worth millions of rupees on Monday
As per details, in the first incident, a gang of armed bandits entered the house of Ubaid Ullah in Shahwali Colony within the jurisdiction of Wah Cantonment Police Station. They locked the family in a room, ransacked the house, and stole 7 tola gold ornaments and Rs 1.5 million in cash.
Within the same police limits, bandits disguised as customers looted a general store on Qabiristan Road in the Lalarukh commercial area, escaping with a cell phone and cash.
In another incident under the jurisdiction of Taxila Police Station, thieves broke into the house of Babar Nazir in Fazyia Colony and took away cash worth Rs 1.2 million, 8,000 Dollars, and gold ornaments worth Rs 2.2 million.
Also in Taxila, burglars broke into Bilal's house and made off with cash and other valuables worth Rs 2.5 million.
In a separate case, burglars broke into the house of Matloob and stole cash, gold ornaments, and pet parrots amounting to Rs 0.3 million.
The police have registered cases for all incidents and investigations are underway.
APP/ajq/378
