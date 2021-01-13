Four housing schemes sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority sealed four illegal housing schemes and other buildings here on Wednesday.

According to the FDA sources, an enforcement team with Judicial Magistrate Ijaz Latif sealed offices of unapproved housing schemes ,including Ahsan Garden, Ahsan Villas, Kabeer Town and Habib Villas,in Chak No 225-RB.

The team also demolished illegal constructions on plots No 143,195,312 and 313 in B-block Ahmed Nagar.