Four Housing Schemes Sealed In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 10:32 PM

Four housing schemes sealed in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :The FDA during an ongoing operation have sealed four unapproved housing schemes here on Thursday.

Rehman Garden, Maqbool Town, Jilal Town and Bholaywal Town were being established at the land of Chak No 100 JB, Chak No.61 JB, Chak No.217 JB and Chak No.9 JB.

The FDA also demolished illegal constructions in the housing schemes.

