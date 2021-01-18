UrduPoint.com
Four Housing Schemes Sealed In Sahiwal

Mon 18th January 2021 | 05:30 PM

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :-:Municipal Corporation Sahiwal on Monday sealed four illegal housing schemes and demolished its structures.

Talking to the media, Metropolitan Officer Planning Muhammad Javed Anwar said the MC teams also sealed 10 buildings illegally constructed in Madhali road Chak No 9/90-L and Manzoor Colony and imposed a fine of Rs 200,000 on the owners.

The teams sealed those housing schemes include- Qadir City at Chak 9/90-L, Montgomery Homes, Alharam City in Chak 6/95-R and Naemat City Noor Shah Road.

He warned the masses to avoid buying plots in the above mentioned colonies.

