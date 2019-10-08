Four huntsmen arrested over illegal hunting of eagle; Rs 25000 fine imposed

The Wildlife department Monday launched a crackdown against the illegal hunting of eagle and arrested four huntsmen from the bank of Tarbaila Lake over charges of illegal hunting

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ):The Wildlife department Monday launched a crackdown against the illegal hunting of eagle and arrested four huntsmen from the bank of Tarbaila Lake over charges of illegal hunting.

According to Wildlife department, the hunting of eagle has already banned in the area by the department.

A team of Wildlife subdivision Haripur led by SDFO Hafiz Ameer Muhammad raided on the bank of Tarbaila Lake where four Afghan refugees were busy in illegal hunting of eagle.

The team arrested the four huntsmen and imposed Rs 25000 fine on them. SDFO Hafiz Ameer said that the department would not let illegal hunting in the area and utilizing all of available resources to stop this activity.

He also advised the masses to inform Wildlife department in case they found any illegal hunting in their area.