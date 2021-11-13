UrduPoint.com

Four Hurt After A Powerful Blast Targeted Police Vehicle In Quetta

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 01:13 PM

At least four persons were critically injured after a powerful explosion that occurred near a bus stop in Nawa Killi, Quetta on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :At least four persons were critically injured after a powerful explosion that occurred near a bus stop in Nawa Killi, Quetta on Saturday.

According to Edhi sources, a police patrol van was the apparent target of the blast that occurred near a bus terminal in Quetta.

Several bikes and vehicles were damaged, while the nearby market caught fire as a result of explosion.

Police, rescue workers and security forces rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area, private news channels reported.

Following the attack, an emergency was imposed in hospitals in Quetta. Some of the injured were admitted to Civil Hospital Quetta.

A forensic team and the Bomb Disposal Squad had reached the site of the attack to investigate the nature of the blast.

