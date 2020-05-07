UrduPoint.com
Four Hurt After Car Overturned

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 11:40 AM

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Four persons sustained injuries as a car turned turtle near Mianwali hotel Kacha Khoh on Thursday.

According to details, the car overturned after its tie rod opened, resulted, four persons including Shuban, Yaqub from Mian Channu and Zafar and Riaz from Burewala injured badly.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Civil hospital after providing first aid. The car was going to Mian Channu from Karachi.

