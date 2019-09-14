Four hurt as building collapses in Multan

At least four persons sustained injuries after under construction building collapsed near Kachi Kothi Dunyapur road

According to Rescue-1122 spokesman, the labourers were busy in shuttering of an under construction building before concrete roof.

As a result four persons identified Muhammad Ali s/o Abdul Ghaffar, Muhammad Afzal s/o Ismail, Bilal s/o Ayoob and Abdul Rasheed s/o Muhammad Ramzan sustained injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to Nishtar hospital.