Four Hurt As Building Collapses In Multan

Muhammad Irfan 10 seconds ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 09:50 PM

Four hurt as building collapses in Multan

At least four persons sustained injuries after under construction building collapsed near Kachi Kothi Dunyapur road

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) : At least four persons sustained injuries after under construction building collapsed near Kachi Kothi Dunyapur road.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesman, the labourers were busy in shuttering of an under construction building before concrete roof.

As a result four persons identified Muhammad Ali s/o Abdul Ghaffar, Muhammad Afzal s/o Ismail, Bilal s/o Ayoob and Abdul Rasheed s/o Muhammad Ramzan sustained injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to Nishtar hospital.

