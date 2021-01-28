Four hurt as passenger coach overturns in Quetta

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Atleast four persons including a woman were injured when an over speeding passenger coach was overturned in Quetta on Thursday.

As per initial reports, a passenger coach traveling to Quetta from Taftan was overturned leaving four injured.

Rescue and Police teams reached at the spot and shifted the injured to nearby hospital, a private news channel reported.

The driver of the coach had lost his control due to over speeding and police have further investigating the incident.