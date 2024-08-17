Four hurt as roof collapsed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) At least four persons sustained injuries as the wood roof caved in near people Wali Market Kahror Pacca on Saturday.

According to Rescue officials, the roof of a house made with wood was suddenly caved in due to rain.

As a result, four persons, Bashir Ahmad, Khalid, Umair and Muhammad Ahmad sustained injuries.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Tehsil headquarters hospital Kahror Pacca after providing first aid.