Four hurt in brawl over land dispute

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Atleast four persons were injured on Wednesday as a result of a brawl between two groups over land dispute at Mouza Eisan wala Sanawan area Muzaffargarh.

The injured included Khawar Hussain, Bashir Ahmed, Hafeezullah and Khizar Hayat who were shifted to Nishtar hospital.

Police have registered a case against and arrested two accused.

APP /kmr-sak