Four hurt in clash between two groups

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Atleast four persons sustained injuries due to clash between two groups at Basti Ordh near Pull Rangu on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the two groups started quarreling over some old enmity and used sticks in which four people sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Civil hospital after providing first aid.

APP /sak1340 hrs