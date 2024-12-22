Four hurt in road accident

MUZAFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) A collision between a tractor-trolley and a loader rickshaw

left four people injured here on Sunday.

According to Rescue officials, the accident occurred on

Shah Jamal road where a recklessly driven tractor-trolley

hit a loader rickshaw.

As a result, four people identified of

that Sanaullah, Qaswar, Zeeshan and Muhammad Arshad

sustained multiple injuries. The victims were shifted to Indus

hospital Muzaffargarh for medial treatment.

APP/shn