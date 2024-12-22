Four Hurt In Road Accident
Muhammad Irfan Published December 22, 2024 | 01:30 PM
MUZAFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) A collision between a tractor-trolley and a loader rickshaw
left four people injured here on Sunday.
According to Rescue officials, the accident occurred on
Shah Jamal road where a recklessly driven tractor-trolley
hit a loader rickshaw.
As a result, four people identified of
that Sanaullah, Qaswar, Zeeshan and Muhammad Arshad
sustained multiple injuries. The victims were shifted to Indus
hospital Muzaffargarh for medial treatment.
APP/shn
