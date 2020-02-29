UrduPoint.com
Four Hurt In Road Mishap In Khanewal

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 04:14 PM

Four hurt in road mishap in Khanewal

At least four persons sustained injuries due to collision between bus and trailer near Jungle Maryala 164 bus stop

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :At least four persons sustained injuries due to collision between bus and trailer near Jungle Maryala 164 bus stop.

According to Rescue1122 spokesperson, a bus was going to Lahore from Bahawalpur and collided with a trailer near Jungle Maryala.

As a result, four persons sustained injuries. Rescue 1122 provided first aid to three minor injured on the spot while the he guard of the bus stranded in the body of bus. Rescuers recovered him by cutting the body of the bus and shifted to Civil hospital.

APP /sak1530 hrs

