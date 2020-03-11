Four hurt in road mishap in Khanewal

Four persons including three students sustained injuries due to collision between Motorcycle rickshaw and car near Khaliqabad Abdul Hakeem road

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Four persons including three students sustained injuries due to collision between Motorcycle rickshaw and car near Khaliqabad Abdul Hakeem road.

According to Rescue 1122, a motorcycle rickshaw collided with a car near Khaliqabad Abdul Hakeem road.

As a result, four persons including three students identified as Ali Muavia, Maqbool, Arif and Tayyib.

Rescue 1122 provided first aid to two persons on the spot while shifted the injured to Rural health centre Abdul Hakeem.