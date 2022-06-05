UrduPoint.com

Four Hurt In Rojhan Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published June 05, 2022 | 10:10 AM

Four hurt in Rojhan accident

Rajanpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :At least four persons were injured as a speeding trolley hit with a car in Rojhan police limits near Adda Walana here on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Tajamal (36) years, Naeem (40) yeras, Nadeem (38) years and Aslam (42)years r/o Rojhan were heading somewhere on car, when all of a sudden a speeding tractor trolley collided with their car at Adda Walana.

Resultantly, they all received serious injuries and were shifted to nearby hospital by the Rescuers after getting information about the incident, while police concerned said that the incident occurred due to over speeding of tractor trolley. Tractor drive was managed to escape from the site while police have started raids to arrest him after registering a case against him under over speeding and traffic rules violation act.

Further investigation are underway.

Related Topics

Injured Police Car Traffic Rojhan SITE Rescue 1122 Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2022

47 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th June 2022

52 minutes ago
 Irfan Siddiqui asks President Alvi to rise above ' ..

Irfan Siddiqui asks President Alvi to rise above 'party politics', become symbol ..

10 hours ago
 Govt taking tough decisions in larger national int ..

Govt taking tough decisions in larger national interest: Rana Mashood

10 hours ago
 No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochist ..

No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochistan

11 hours ago
 Turkey Plans to Develop Mechanism for Addressing G ..

Turkey Plans to Develop Mechanism for Addressing Grain Issue During Lavrov's Vis ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.