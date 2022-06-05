Four hurt in Rojhan accident

Rajanpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :At least four persons were injured as a speeding trolley hit with a car in Rojhan police limits near Adda Walana here on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Tajamal (36) years, Naeem (40) yeras, Nadeem (38) years and Aslam (42)years r/o Rojhan were heading somewhere on car, when all of a sudden a speeding tractor trolley collided with their car at Adda Walana.

Resultantly, they all received serious injuries and were shifted to nearby hospital by the Rescuers after getting information about the incident, while police concerned said that the incident occurred due to over speeding of tractor trolley. Tractor drive was managed to escape from the site while police have started raids to arrest him after registering a case against him under over speeding and traffic rules violation act.

Further investigation are underway.