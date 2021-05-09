UrduPoint.com
Four Hyderabad Hospitals To Provide Round The Clock Vaccination Service

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 07:40 PM

Four Hyderabad hospitals to provide round the clock vaccination service

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Four out of 11 hospitals to provide 24 hour service while two will remain open till midnight in two shifts for COVID-19 vaccination in Hyderabad.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro here the other day.

Sindh Government hospital Qasimabad, Pareetabad, Kohisar hospital and Bhitai hospital Latifabad would provide vaccination service round the clock, the DC said and added that Isra University and CDF hospitals will provide vaccination in two shifts morning and evening till midnight 12 am.

Fuad Ghaffar Soomro informed that the rural health centers Tando Jam, Tando Qaisar, Husri, Trauma centre and Sindh Government hospital Hali road will provide vaccination service in morning only.

The DC said Hyderabad continued to take highest number of tests per day in the province.

"We as a nation, have to demonstrate sense of responsibility and wear mask and maintain social distancing", DC said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner City Muthair Amin Watto along with DHO Dr. Lala Jaffar visited CDF hospital vaccination centre and reviewed arrangements for vaccination of people.

