Four hydropower projects proposed for budget 2019-20

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :Provincial Energy Department has proposed four mega hydropower projects (HPP) with a total capacity of 496megawatt and establishment of state-of-the-art Petroleum Institute at Karak for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) budget 2019-20 that would be announced on June 18, to cater the growing electricity demands of the province.

These projects include construction of 496MW Spat Gah HPP in Kohistan under Public Private Partnership (PPP), 157 MW Maidan HPP Swat costing Rs65 billion, 188MW Naran HPP in Mansehra costing Rs70 billion and 96MW Batakundi HPP in Mansehra, a senior official in Energy Department told APP.

He said a total of 14 new projects were proposed for Annual Development Programme 2019-20 with main focus on construction of new hydropower projects, institutes and setting up of the province own Provincial Transmission and Dispatch Company (PT&DC) for transmission of electricity from newly constructed units to the national grid on fast track basis.

Another mega project which would be included in ADP include purchase of land for establishment of Petroleum Institute of Technology at Karak with an estimated cost of Rs20 million besides construction of 96MW Batakundi HPP in Manshera costing Rs40 billion and building of more hydropower projects at suitable places with an estimated cost of Rs30 billion in different districts of KP.

Feasibility studies would be carried out for establishment of wind energy units with a cost of Rs150 million and raising of KP's own Provincial Transmission and Dispatch Company (PT&DC) for quick transmission of electricity from completed hydropower projects to the national grid for consumption of consumers, agriculture and industrial units.

Swat river cascade study would be conducted with an estimated cost of Rs50.002 million whereas feasibility study for power evacuation from Chitral to Chakdara Lower Dir grid station would cost Rs300.002 million.

Purchase of land and Project Management Organization (PMO) for three number HPPs would be conducted with an estimated cost of Rs4000million whereas Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) hydro development project in Kalkot Barikot Pattrak HPP of 47 MW and Patrak-Shringal 22MW, conducting of seismic study, exploration and production of Lakki Petroleum Concession Block and purchase of land for construction of access roads to power projects costing Rs15 billion have been proposed for ADP 2019-20.

A total of 27 ongoing projects would continue in the upcoming fiscal year include construction of micro hydro projects (MHP) on rivers and tributaries costing Rs11465.41million, MHP on canals costing Rs4351.510MW and solarization of schools and basic health units besides solar electrification of 4000 mosques in KP.

The solarization of schools and health units besides mosques would help conserve energy besides bring improvement in electricity voltage and minimize load shedding in the province.

The other ongoing projects were detailed designs and construction of 6.

5MW Mujahadin HPP on River Barando in Torghar district along with carrying out of transmission line with total cost of Rs 4195.644million, restructuring of Electric Inspectorate of the Energy and Power Development KP, construction and completion of remaining mini macro-hydropower projects under 365MMHPPs with total capacity of 35.6MW costing Rs52550.190million and electrification of un-electrified villages through solar and alternate energy resources in remaining districts costing Rs325.490 million of KP.

A lot of energy were being wasted mostly in rural areas due to direct hook from transmission lines,making the entire electricity system overloaded, which often caused low voltage, fluctuations and electricity break down.

The villages once converted on solar and other energy resources would help reduce the problems of energy shortfall besides provide affordable electricity to consumers at reasonable prices.

More than 80pc work on mini macro hydropower projects in 12 different districts of the province have been completed and work on the remaining projects were in full swing.

Construction of 10 mini macro hydropower projects on canals costing Rs19.905 million, solarization of Chief Minister's Secretariat and CM House, rehabilitation of Reshan HPP costing Rs806.520million, development of renewable energy in KP, purchase of land for hydel projects costing Rs2160.85million, feasibility studies for potential raw sites with three schemes having capacity of 965MW including Kari Mushkur Chitral 446MW, Gabral Kalam 110MW and Torcamp Godubar Chitral 409MW, solarization of remaining departments of civil secretariat and electrification of 100 villages through solar and alternate energy resources costing Rs 241 million would continue in financial year 2019-20.

The other ongoing mega projects to be part of ADP 2019-20 included Lawi HPP 69MW Chitral with total cost of Rs20087.50 million, construction of Jabori HPP of 10 MW costing Rs3798.260 million, construction of Balakot HPP of 300MW in Mansehra costing Rs85912.928 million and purchase of land and PMU Balakot HPP 300MW costing Rs1934.680 million and solarization of 440 mosques in union councils PK-70 and PK-71 Peshawar.

The KP Energy Department will continue other programmes like capacity building programmes in energy and power sector, construction of Karora HPP in Shangla and Mataltan-Gorkin HPP in Swat of 84MW costing Rs20722.940million, construction of Koto HPP of 40.8MW costing Rs13998.896 million, purchase of land for Lawi HPP of 69MW in Chitral and for Mataltan HPPP Swatr 84MW.

The official said these projects were discussed at length with officials of Planning and Development Departments and would be included in budget 2019-20.

The completion of these projects would help bring growth in agriculture and industrial sectors besides promote infant industries and overall exports of the country.