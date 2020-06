Four ice cream factories sealed for violating SoPs, selling substandard products: Dy Director Food

As many as four ice cream factories located in Mansehra district were sealed for violating standard operating procedures (SoPs) set for combating coronavirus pandemic and selling substandard food here on Tuesday

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :As many as four ice cream factories located in Mansehra district were sealed for violating standard operating procedures (SoPs) set for combating coronavirus pandemic and selling substandard food here on Tuesday.

According to Deputy Director Food, the inspection team had conducted raid after receiving information for selling sub standard ice cream in the markets. The inspection team during raid, found four factory owners involved in utilizing low quality material for making ice cream. The action has been taken against the factory manufacturers for violating rules, he added.