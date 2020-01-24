Four ice drug dealers, 14 suspects arrested from Mardan

The police of Mardan district during the ongoing crackdown against anti-social elements have arrested four ice drug dealers from the vicinity of Sheikh Maltoon police station on Friday

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :The police of Mardan district during the ongoing crackdown against anti-social elements have arrested four ice drug dealers from the vicinity of Sheikh Maltoon police station on Friday.

Police said around 127g ice drug was recovered from the arrested persons identified as Muhammad Razzaq of Toru, Ali Hassan, Zulqarnain of Sheikh Maltoon and Zubaif of Nawa Killey, Toru.

Cases were registered against the drug dealers at Sheikh Maltoon police station.

Meanwhile, Mardan police have arrested 14 suspects including 2 facilitators and two wanted criminals from Toru police station area and recovered arms and narcotics from their possession.

Toru police said during the crackdown 2671g hashish, five pistols and dozens of cartridges were also recovered.