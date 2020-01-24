UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Ice Drug Dealers, 14 Suspects Arrested From Mardan

Sumaira FH 8 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 04:02 PM

Four ice drug dealers, 14 suspects arrested from Mardan

The police of Mardan district during the ongoing crackdown against anti-social elements have arrested four ice drug dealers from the vicinity of Sheikh Maltoon police station on Friday

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :The police of Mardan district during the ongoing crackdown against anti-social elements have arrested four ice drug dealers from the vicinity of Sheikh Maltoon police station on Friday.

Police said around 127g ice drug was recovered from the arrested persons identified as Muhammad Razzaq of Toru, Ali Hassan, Zulqarnain of Sheikh Maltoon and Zubaif of Nawa Killey, Toru.

Cases were registered against the drug dealers at Sheikh Maltoon police station.

Meanwhile, Mardan police have arrested 14 suspects including 2 facilitators and two wanted criminals from Toru police station area and recovered arms and narcotics from their possession.

Toru police said during the crackdown 2671g hashish, five pistols and dozens of cartridges were also recovered.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Mardan Criminals From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

7 minutes ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

38 minutes ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

7 minutes ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

53 minutes ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

51 minutes ago

2500 km roads' construction to facilitate people i ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.