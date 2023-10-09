Open Menu

Four Illegal Afghan Immigrants Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published October 09, 2023 | 07:32 PM

Four illegal Afghan immigrants arrested

The Boat Basin police station on Monday arrested four illegal Afghan immigrants

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) The Boat Basin police station on Monday arrested four illegal Afghan immigrants.

According to police, the immigrants were arrested during routine patrolling after they failed to produce valid documents.

Arrested were identified as Fazal Ghani, Qudrat, Jumma Khan and Abdul.

A case had been registered and further investigations were underway.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Police Police Station

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid chairs UAE Cabinet meeting, ap ..

Mohammed bin Rashid chairs UAE Cabinet meeting, approves Federal General Budget ..

10 minutes ago
 Police arrested 3 suspects with weapons

Police arrested 3 suspects with weapons

21 minutes ago
 Al Dhaid Date Festival 2023 concludes

Al Dhaid Date Festival 2023 concludes

25 minutes ago
 Police safely recover abducted 16-day-old infant

Police safely recover abducted 16-day-old infant

21 minutes ago
 China offers cooperation in construction of smart ..

China offers cooperation in construction of smart cities, transportation

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan condemns UP CM's statement about taking b ..

Pakistan condemns UP CM's statement about taking back ‘Sindhu'

21 minutes ago
Musical evening pays tribute to Waheed Murad

Musical evening pays tribute to Waheed Murad

23 minutes ago
 UNSC discusses escalating Israeli-Palestinian conf ..

UNSC discusses escalating Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but takes no action

20 minutes ago
 Court to indict chairman PTI on Oct 17, in cipher ..

Court to indict chairman PTI on Oct 17, in cipher case

23 minutes ago
 PKR continues strengthened against US dollar

PKR continues strengthened against US dollar

20 minutes ago
 Tackling climate change requires collective effort ..

Tackling climate change requires collective effort: Sami Saeed

20 minutes ago
 Commissioner reviews Mall Road renovation process

Commissioner reviews Mall Road renovation process

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan