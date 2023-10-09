Four illegal Afghan immigrants arrested

The Boat Basin police station on Monday arrested four illegal Afghan immigrants

According to police, the immigrants were arrested during routine patrolling after they failed to produce valid documents.

Arrested were identified as Fazal Ghani, Qudrat, Jumma Khan and Abdul.

A case had been registered and further investigations were underway.