Four illegal arm holders arrested, 70 liters of liquor recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) Rawalpindi Police have taken strict action against illegal arms holders, 04 arm holders were detained and arms and ammunition recovered during crackdown here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, Rawalpindi Police have arrested four illegal arm holders from different areas of city including Pirwadhai, Bani, Taxila and Mandra police stations.

Police have registered separate cases and further investigation was in progress.

Divisional SPs appreciated the performance of police teams and said that strict action against illegal arm holders would be continued.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi Police have recovered 70 liters of liquor from 07 suppliers during crackdown.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.