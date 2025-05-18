Open Menu

Four Illegal Arm Holders Arrested, 70 Liters Of Liquor Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Four illegal arm holders arrested, 70 liters of liquor recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) Rawalpindi Police have taken strict action against illegal arms holders, 04 arm holders were detained and arms and ammunition recovered during crackdown here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, Rawalpindi Police have arrested four illegal arm holders from different areas of city including Pirwadhai, Bani, Taxila and Mandra police stations.

Police have registered separate cases and further investigation was in progress.

Divisional SPs appreciated the performance of police teams and said that strict action against illegal arm holders would be continued.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi Police have recovered 70 liters of liquor from 07 suppliers during crackdown.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025

7 hours ago
 Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed fo ..

Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed for helping defuse tensions with ..

14 hours ago
 UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, ..

UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, regional developments

14 hours ago
 UAE President awards Order of Zayed to US Presiden ..

UAE President awards Order of Zayed to US President in recognition of efforts to ..

15 hours ago
 UAE, US Presidents attend unveiling of Phase 1 of ..

UAE, US Presidents attend unveiling of Phase 1 of new 5GW AI campus in Abu Dhabi

15 hours ago
UAE President receives US President Trump in offic ..

UAE President receives US President Trump in official ceremony at Qasr Al Watan

15 hours ago
 US President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in A ..

US President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

15 hours ago
 PSL X: Karachi Kings qualify for next stage after ..

PSL X: Karachi Kings qualify for next stage after beating Peshawar Zalmi by 23 r ..

19 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 27 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings ..

PSL 2025 Match 27 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..

19 hours ago
 Ayyala Dance: A Symbol of Emirati Unity, Pride and ..

Ayyala Dance: A Symbol of Emirati Unity, Pride and Hospitality – Performed Dur ..

22 hours ago
 Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Mas ..

Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Masterclass in Qatar

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan