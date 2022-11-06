Four illegal arm holders arrested during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Police have arrested four illegal arm holders and recovered arms, ammunition from their possession during operation here on Sunday, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Race course police arrested Rizwan Aziz and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Morgah police arrested two accused Qadeer and Saghir while conducting the operation and recovered 02 pistol 30 bore from their possession.

While, Patriata police nabbed Zubair and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his custody.

Police have registered separate cases against all the accused and further investigation was in progress.

Divisional SPs appreciated the performance of police teams and said that crackdown will be continued against those who possess illegal weapons.