Open Menu

Four Illegal Arm Holders Arrested During Crackdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Four illegal arm holders arrested during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Police have arrested four illegal arm holders and recovered arms, ammunition from their possession during operation here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, the operations were conducted in Chaklala, Saddar Wah, and Gujjar Khan police stations.

The arrests were made during targeted raids as part of the ongoing campaign against illegal weapons.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

Divisional SPs commended police teams for their swift action and stated that the campaign against illegal arms will be continued and those possessing unlawful weapons will be dealt with strictly. "No one involved in illegal arms trade or possession will be spared," an SP said.

Recent Stories

2025 Asia Cup Match 06 India Vs. Pakistan, Live Sc ..

2025 Asia Cup Match 06 India Vs. Pakistan, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

5 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against I ..

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against India

6 minutes ago
 Preparatory Ministerial Meeting for Emergency Arab ..

Preparatory Ministerial Meeting for Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit convenes in Do ..

22 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan, India set for high-stakes ..

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan, India set for high-stakes showdown in Dubai today

34 minutes ago
 Dragon Oil strengthens its presence in Egypt throu ..

Dragon Oil strengthens its presence in Egypt through new agreement with EGPC to ..

52 minutes ago
 OPEC will continue to be source of global oil mark ..

OPEC will continue to be source of global oil market stability: OPEC chief

2 hours ago
Young Emiratis raise UAE flag on Mount Kilimanjaro ..

Young Emiratis raise UAE flag on Mount Kilimanjaro, highest peak in Africa

3 hours ago
 Businesses from Asia account for 58% of companies ..

Businesses from Asia account for 58% of companies attracted by Dubai Internation ..

3 hours ago
 UAE, Oman sign MoU for good governance

UAE, Oman sign MoU for good governance

3 hours ago
 International Charity Organisation launches develo ..

International Charity Organisation launches development, service projects in Syr ..

4 hours ago
 Hotel establishments welcome more than 16 million ..

Hotel establishments welcome more than 16 million guests in H1-2025

4 hours ago
 'Lippo De Carrere' wins UAE President’s Cup for ..

'Lippo De Carrere' wins UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses in Don ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan