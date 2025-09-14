Four illegal arm holders arrested during crackdown

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Police have arrested four illegal arm holders and recovered arms, ammunition from their possession during operation here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, the operations were conducted in Chaklala, Saddar Wah, and Gujjar Khan police stations.

The arrests were made during targeted raids as part of the ongoing campaign against illegal weapons.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

Divisional SPs commended police teams for their swift action and stated that the campaign against illegal arms will be continued and those possessing unlawful weapons will be dealt with strictly. "No one involved in illegal arms trade or possession will be spared," an SP said.