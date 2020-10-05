UrduPoint.com
Four Illegal Colonies Sealed

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 01:20 PM

Four illegal colonies sealed

Faisalabad Development Authority in a crackdown against illegal housing colonies sealed four colonies and demolished constructions

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority in a crackdown against illegal housing colonies sealed four colonies and demolished constructions.

FDA spokesperson said here on Monday that the enforcement team sealed the private societies including Ayyan City, Khadim Block, additional locality in Chak No 232-RB and additional locality Jhands Singh near Chak No 233 RB.

The team demolished the constructions including offices and boundary walls,and warned the developers to fulfill all legal requirements before sale of plots, otherwise cases would be registered against them.

