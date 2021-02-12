Four illegal colonies sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed four illegal housing colonies here on Friday.

The FDA spokesman said an enforcement team headed by Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya sealed al-Noor Valley and al-Noor Garden in Chak No100-JB and Gulshan-e-Fareed and Rehman Garden Executive Block in Chak No7-JB as these were developed without permissionof the authority concerned.

The team also demolished illegal structures of the schemes, the spokesman added.