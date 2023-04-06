Four illegal colonies sealed in Faisalabad

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed four illegal housing colonies and demolished their illegal structures, including sale office

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed four illegal housing colonies and demolished their illegal structures, including sale offices.

A FDA spokesman said on Thursday that Director Town Planning-II Junaid Hasan Manj checked status of various housing schemes and found Prime City, Gulberg City, Sun City and Lyallpur City situated at Tandlianwala illegal.

To which,the FDA enforcement team sealed premises of the illegal colonies and demolished their structures, including sale offices.

The FDA authority also warned developers of illegal colonies to get their schemes legalized beforeselling plot, otherwise, strict action would be taken against them without any discrimination, he added.