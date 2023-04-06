Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Four Illegal Colonies Sealed In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2023 | 07:35 PM

Four illegal colonies sealed in Faisalabad

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed four illegal housing colonies and demolished their illegal structures, including sale offices

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed four illegal housing colonies and demolished their illegal structures, including sale offices.

A FDA spokesman said on Thursday that Director Town Planning-II Junaid Hasan Manj checked status of various housing schemes and found Prime City, Gulberg City, Sun City and Lyallpur City situated at Tandlianwala illegal.

To which,the FDA enforcement team sealed premises of the illegal colonies and demolished their structures, including sale offices.

The FDA authority also warned developers of illegal colonies to get their schemes legalized beforeselling plot, otherwise, strict action would be taken against them without any discrimination, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Sale Tandlianwala Gulberg Housing

Recent Stories

China to Deepen Cooperation With France in Space, ..

China to Deepen Cooperation With France in Space, Nuclear Energy - Xi Jinping

4 minutes ago
 SCBAP condemns Israeli forces attack on Masjid Al- ..

SCBAP condemns Israeli forces attack on Masjid Al-Aqsa

5 minutes ago
 'Controversial' elections may create chaos in coun ..

'Controversial' elections may create chaos in country: Sana Ullah

5 minutes ago
 Dry weather predicted in most parts of country

Dry weather predicted in most parts of country

5 minutes ago
 Experts suggests joint strategy to assists youth i ..

Experts suggests joint strategy to assists youth in floating business ideas

5 minutes ago
 VC IBA expresses condolence on demise of Dr Sawand ..

VC IBA expresses condolence on demise of Dr Sawand

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.