Four illegal commercial plots sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority sealed four illegal commercial plots and demolished illegal constructions of three housing schemes.

FDA spokesperson said here Thursday that the enforcement team stopped constructions and sealed plot No 299-F, 764-B, 14-BC and 307-D in the Millat town area.The team demolished illegal constructions in Subhan Garden, additional localities in Chak No 121-JB and Chak No 119-JB.