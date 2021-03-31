Four illegal FM radio stations closed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARACHINAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) The district administration Wednesday closed down four FM radio stations operating illegally from district Bajaur.

According to a notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Office, the closed FM radio stations are included Shumal, Aman, Madarssa Tafheezul Quran, and Jamia Sanavia.

These radio stations were functioning without registration with Khyber Pakhtunkwha Information Department.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Fayyaz Sherpao said that action was taken against these privately owned FM radio stations following public complaints about telecasting controversial programmes.