Four illegal fuel agencies sealed

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :Civil defence team launched crackdown and sealed four illegal fuel agencies in Rangpur area on Saturday.

On identification of Special branch, civil defence team included Abdul Majeed, Amir, Asif and Imran raided at illegal fuel agencies including LPG refilling agency and sealed four at Rangpur.

The application sent to Rangpur police station for lodging cases against the involved persons.

APP /shn-sak