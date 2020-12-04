Four illegal housing colonies sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed four illegal housing colonies in Khurrianwala and tehsil Jarranwala.

According to FDA sources here on Friday, the enforcement team sealed Gold City developing on the land of Chak No 77-RB in Jarranwala, Khayaba Mustafa in Khurrianwala, two additional localities in Chak No 77-RB Lohkeand Chak No 75-RB.

The illegally constructed structures were also demolished in all the colonies, it added.