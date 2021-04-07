Four illegal housing colonies sealed

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) on Wednesday sealed four unapproved housing colonies and challaned 21 shopkeepers for setting up encroachments in front of their shops

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) on Wednesday sealed four unapproved housing colonies and challaned 21 shopkeepers for setting up encroachments in front of their shops.

According to official sources, an enforcement team sealed offices of Al-Haq Town, Madina Villas, Defence Fort and Moon Housing Colony.

Separately, an anti-encroachment team demolished constructions on state land C-544 Ahmed Nagar and foiled the bid to occupy the plot.

The team also challaned 21 shopkeepers in Bismillah Chowk, Madina Town and forwarded the cases to the court ofJudicial Magistrate.

The FDA also removed an iron gate installed illegally in F-block, Millat Town.