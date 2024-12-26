Open Menu

Four Illegal Housing Colonies Sealed

Faizan Hashmi Published December 26, 2024 | 09:53 PM

Four illegal housing colonies sealed

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed four illegal housing colonies here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed four illegal housing colonies here on Thursday.

According to department sources, the enforcement team sealed offices of Ibrahim Valley, Ideal Housing, Al-Fateh Housing and Canal motorway housing.

The societies were being developed on the lands of Chak No 11-JB, Dhanola and Chak No 117-JB.

The illegal constructions were demolished, office furniture was seized and challan against developers were sent to court.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Motorway Court Housing

Recent Stories

Arab League condemns Israeli minister's storming o ..

Arab League condemns Israeli minister's storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque

10 minutes ago
 Dubai Finance, PwC Academy sign MoU to launch Tax ..

Dubai Finance, PwC Academy sign MoU to launch Tax Professional Certificate

40 minutes ago
 AJK all set to observe 17th anniversary of Benazir ..

AJK all set to observe 17th anniversary of Benazir Bhutto on Dec. 27

27 minutes ago
 Humayun Khan unveils prison reforms, announces 100 ..

Humayun Khan unveils prison reforms, announces 100 mln package

27 minutes ago
 Quaid-e-Azam’s legacy highlighted; wisdom, fores ..

Quaid-e-Azam’s legacy highlighted; wisdom, foresight for national progress str ..

27 minutes ago
 Dubai Municipality launches 9th season of Hatta Ho ..

Dubai Municipality launches 9th season of Hatta Honey Festival

55 minutes ago
Health minister assures to resolve issues of outso ..

Health minister assures to resolve issues of outsourced hospitals

27 minutes ago
 Two uhman traffickers arrested in Greece and Libya ..

Two uhman traffickers arrested in Greece and Libya boat tragedies

2 minutes ago
 PM lauds security forces for successful operations ..

PM lauds security forces for successful operations against terrorists

2 minutes ago
 WASA to transfer 18 stations on solar

WASA to transfer 18 stations on solar

2 minutes ago
 Permanent principals: Interviews for 420 candidate ..

Permanent principals: Interviews for 420 candidates to begin next week

2 minutes ago
 Four illegal housing colonies sealed

Four illegal housing colonies sealed

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan