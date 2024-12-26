Four Illegal Housing Colonies Sealed
Faizan Hashmi Published December 26, 2024 | 09:53 PM
The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed four illegal housing colonies here on Thursday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed four illegal housing colonies here on Thursday.
According to department sources, the enforcement team sealed offices of Ibrahim Valley, Ideal Housing, Al-Fateh Housing and Canal motorway housing.
The societies were being developed on the lands of Chak No 11-JB, Dhanola and Chak No 117-JB.
The illegal constructions were demolished, office furniture was seized and challan against developers were sent to court.
Recent Stories
Arab League condemns Israeli minister's storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque
Dubai Finance, PwC Academy sign MoU to launch Tax Professional Certificate
AJK all set to observe 17th anniversary of Benazir Bhutto on Dec. 27
Humayun Khan unveils prison reforms, announces 100 mln package
Quaid-e-Azam’s legacy highlighted; wisdom, foresight for national progress str ..
Dubai Municipality launches 9th season of Hatta Honey Festival
Health minister assures to resolve issues of outsourced hospitals
Two uhman traffickers arrested in Greece and Libya boat tragedies
PM lauds security forces for successful operations against terrorists
WASA to transfer 18 stations on solar
Permanent principals: Interviews for 420 candidates to begin next week
Four illegal housing colonies sealed
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK all set to observe 17th anniversary of Benazir Bhutto on Dec. 2727 minutes ago
-
Humayun Khan unveils prison reforms, announces 100 mln package27 minutes ago
-
Quaid-e-Azam’s legacy highlighted; wisdom, foresight for national progress stressed27 minutes ago
-
Health minister assures to resolve issues of outsourced hospitals27 minutes ago
-
Two uhman traffickers arrested in Greece and Libya boat tragedies2 minutes ago
-
PM lauds security forces for successful operations against terrorists2 minutes ago
-
WASA to transfer 18 stations on solar2 minutes ago
-
Permanent principals: Interviews for 420 candidates to begin next week2 minutes ago
-
Four illegal housing colonies sealed2 minutes ago
-
Webninar on 'White in Pakistan's Flag, Quaid's Vision for Minorities' held2 hours ago
-
Mayor Karachi announces to restore Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Football Ground, Park2 hours ago
-
Mayor for showcasing Karachi’s tremendous sports potential on a global platform2 hours ago