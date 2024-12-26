Four illegal housing colonies sealed

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed four illegal housing colonies here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed four illegal housing colonies here on Thursday.

According to department sources, the enforcement team sealed offices of Ibrahim Valley, Ideal Housing, Al-Fateh Housing and Canal motorway housing.

The societies were being developed on the lands of Chak No 11-JB, Dhanola and Chak No 117-JB.

The illegal constructions were demolished, office furniture was seized and challan against developers were sent to court.