Four Illegal Housing Colonies Sealed

Tue 12th May 2020 | 10:36 PM

Four illegal housing colonies sealed

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed four illegal housing colonies and demolished its constructions and boundary walls

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed four illegal housing colonies and demolished its constructions and boundary walls.

FDA spokesman said on Tuesday that on special direction of Director General FDA Mohammad Sohail Khawaja, a vigorous campaign was launched against illegal housing schemes in Faisalabad.

During this drive, FDA enforcement team sealed four housing colonies including Star City and Ghalib City Chak No.67-JB and Palm Village and Moon Housing of Chak No.68-JB at Jhang Road.

The team also demolished constructions and boundary walls, etc. of these schemes besides confiscating their entire construction material at the spot.

FDA spokesman also asked the general public to avoid from purchasing plots in illegal colonies until and unless these colonies are approved by the FDA.

