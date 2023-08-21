Four illegal housing schemes sealed

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed four illegal housing schemes on Jhang road here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed four illegal housing schemes on Jhang road here on Monday.

Official sources said that the enforcement team foiled an attempt of developers of establishing private housing schemes without prior approval from the authority and fulfilling legal requirements on Jhang road.

The team sealed sale offices of Moon City, Al-Barkat Valley, Burhan City and additional locality Chak 68-JB.

The boundary walls were also demolished.