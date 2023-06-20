UrduPoint.com

Four Illegal Housing Societies Sealed, Infrastructure Dismantled

Faizan Hashmi Published June 20, 2023 | 11:12 PM

In line with the ongoing crackdown ordered by Punjab Housing Minister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir, official teams of Multan Development Authority (MDA) on Tuesday sealed the offices of four illegal housing schemes

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :In line with the ongoing crackdown ordered by Punjab Housing Minister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir, official teams of Multan Development Authority (MDA) on Tuesday sealed the offices of four illegal housing schemes.

Teams of MDA Enforcement and Urban Planning Directorate continued operations on Tuesday, the second day, and sealed offices besides dismantling infrastructure there.

Officials teams dismantled road network, sewerage and boundary wall of Golra town at Taraf Mubarak owned by Ghulam Qadir and Ali Raza. A nameless illegal land sub division's office, eight shops, entry gate, a boundary wall, sewerage and road network were also dismantled.

These were owned by Ashfaq Ahmad Gara and Amjad Siyal. Another nameless housing society infrastructure at Sewra link road owned by Saleem Khaki was also demolished.

DG MDA Dr. Zahid Ikram said on the occasion that a crackdown against illegal housing schemes would continue without any discrimination.

He said that updated lists of illegal housing societies were being published in newspapers besides the MDA website and it's social media accounts.

