Four Illegal LNG Gas Shops Sealed In Hyderabad

Umer Jamshaid 10 seconds ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 06:29 PM

Four illegal LNG gas shops sealed in Hyderabad

The Secretary Regional Transport Authority Waheed Ali Panhwer has sealed 4 illegal LNG gas shops here on Wednesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :The Secretary Regional Transport Authority Waheed Ali Panhwer has sealed 4 illegal LNG gas shops here on Wednesday.

In a move against illegally operating LNG and CNG gas shops, the Regional Transport Authority expedited action and sealed 4 illegal shops in Latifabad area of Hyderabad.

The Secretary RTA Waheed Ali Panhwer said that with the help of police strict action would remain continue against illegal LNG and CNG shops in city areas.

LPG gas shops in populated areas are dangerous for people living there, he said and advised the shopkeepers to shift their shops to outside areas of the city.

Secretary RTA warned that LPG shopkeepers should close their shops in populated areas failing which strict action would be initiated against them.

