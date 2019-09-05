Four illegal LPG points sealed, four held in Multan

Civil Defence department sealed four illegal LPG refiling points and arrested four persons here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019) -:Civil Defence department sealed four illegal LPG refiling points and arrested four persons here on Thursday.

According to spokesperson, the team conducted raids at Shalimar Colony, Qasoori chowk and Aziz Hotel Chowk, the civil defence teams sealed four points and arrested Sheikh Nazir, Hameedullah, Muhammad Hussnain and Muhammad Ramzan.

Police registered separate cases.