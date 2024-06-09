Four Illegal Medical Stores Sealed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 09, 2024 | 04:10 PM
KOT ADDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) The district administration has sealed four illegal medical stores during a special crackdown launched on Sunday.
In line with special directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Munawar Abbas Bukhari, the health department launched a special crackdown against illegal medical stores and quacks.
A team of the health department led by Drug Inspector Hassan Habib visited various markets and checked the licenses of the medical stores. The officer sealed four illegal medical stores after the owner failed to provide the license.
Speaking on the occasion, Drug Inspector Hassan Habib said that as per directives of the provincial government, the authority was tightening noose around the quacks and illegal medical stores. He said that no one would be allowed to put public lives at risk just for their business.
He said that the crackdown would continue without any discrimination against illegal medical stores and the sale of expired and prohibited medicine.
