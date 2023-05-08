UrduPoint.com

Four Illegal Mini Petrol Pumps Sealed

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2023 | 10:40 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :District administration sealed four illegal mini-petrol pumps operating in different areas of the city, here on Monday.

According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner Seemal Mushtaq along with officials of the Civil Defence Department visited different sites and sealed four mini petrol pumps.

The assistant commissioner said that nobody would be allowed to play havoc with public lives by operating illegal petrol pumps or opening LPG shops. Strict action would be taken against hoarding of petrol and LPG illegal filling, she added.

