Four illegal petrol filling stations, containers seized

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) In the light of the orders of the provincial government, the district administration here conducted raids in different areas of the city against smuggled Iranian petrol and seized four illegal filling stations and containers.

According to the spokesman of district administration several persons including dealers were arrested during the crackdowns and shifted to police station for legal action.

The district administration warned to continue operations against the illegal sellers of smuggled petrol.

APP/slm