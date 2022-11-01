Four illegal petrol outlets sealed

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) -:Civil Defense department on Tuesday, under the supervision of Director Saira khan, launched a crack down against illegal petrol outlets.

According to official sources, a team conducted raid at 25 block, Eidgah road and Fatima Jinnah road and sealed four illegal petrol outlets.

Director Saira khan said on the occasion that the operation against illegal petrol sellers would continue without anydiscrimination.