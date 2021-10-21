UrduPoint.com

Four Illegal Shops Demolished In Anti-encroachment Operation

Muhammad Irfan 25 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 08:38 PM

Four illegal shops demolished in anti-encroachment operation

The enforcement team of Multan Development Authority (MDA) demolished four illegal shops and other constructions during an anti-encroachment operation launched here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :The enforcement team of Multan Development Authority (MDA) demolished four illegal shops and other constructions during an anti-encroachment operation launched here on Thursday.

Taking action on the complaints regarding illegal constructions causing traffic related issues, the MDA enforcement team led by Deputy Director Mohsin Raza, Assistant Director Malik Javed Awan and Superintendent Enforcement Team Rana Saeed Akhtar alongwith police launched an operation against encroachment.

The team demolished various illegal constructions during operation at Ghaus-Ul-Azam road. The team also demolished four illegal shops owned by Malik Muhammad Munir at Multan Public school road.

The enforcement team confiscated the material and warned citizens to avoid illegal constructions otherwise strict action would be taken against them.

